Governor Ivey leads official Census 2020 kick-off event

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Thursday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will lead an afternoon press conference formally signaling open Census 2020 participation.
The Alabama 2020 Census will officially be available online on Friday, March 12th.
And physical copies will begin to arrive in mailboxes across the state a few days later.
Chairman Kenneth Boswell, along with Governor Ivey will express and stress the Census participation’s importance for all Alabamians — and what the state stands to lose should the needed count fail to be validated.