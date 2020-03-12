Governor Ivey leads official Census 2020 kick-off event

FILE – This March 23, 2018, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation’s only test run of the 2020 Census. Most Americans say they are likely to participate in the 2020 census, but some doubt that the U.S. Census Bureau will keep their personal information confidential. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 7 in 10 Americans say it’s extremely or very likely they will participate in the census this year. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Thursday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will lead an afternoon press conference formally signaling open Census 2020 participation.

The Alabama 2020 Census will officially be available online on Friday, March 12th.

An accurate #2020Census count will have a direct impact on our state’s representation in Congress, as well as billions of dollars in federal funding that affect schools, community programs, health care, & job opportunities in Alabama. #AlabamaCounts #alpolitics @AlabamaCounts pic.twitter.com/CODv6EKzIQ — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 12, 2020





And physical copies will begin to arrive in mailboxes across the state a few days later.

Next week, Alabamians will begin receiving letters from the @uscensusbureau telling them that it’s time to participate in the #2020Census. I can’t emphasize enough the importance of what a full & accurate count means for our state. #ALCounts #alpolitics https://t.co/vPRMR2W464 pic.twitter.com/wy9DUYGAHA — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 12, 2020

Chairman Kenneth Boswell, along with Governor Ivey will express and stress the Census participation’s importance for all Alabamians — and what the state stands to lose should the needed count fail to be validated.