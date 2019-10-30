BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Wednesday, October 30, Donald J. Trump for President will host a press conference with campaign Honorary Co-Chair, Governor Kay Ivey, and Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan to announce the filing of ballot access documents.

WATCH: Governor Ivey and Alabama Republican Chairman Terry Lathan hold a press conference

GOVERNOR IVEY ANNOUNCES TRUMP CAMPAIGN'S FILING OF BALLOT ACCESS DOCUMENTS WITH THE ALABAMA REPUBLICAN PARTY GOVERNOR IVEY ANNOUNCES TRUMP CAMPAIGN'S FILING OF BALLOT ACCESS DOCUMENTS | 'Donald J. Trump for President' hold a press conference with campaign Honorary Co-Chair, Governor Kay Ivey, and Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan to announce the filing of ballot access documents with the Alabama Republican Party Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Press Release below, provided by the Alabama Republican Party

Upon filing the ballot access documents with the Alabama Republican Party, President Trump will have met the requirements to be on Alabama’s statewide Republican Primary ballot in the 2020 election.

Since President Trump’s 2016 victory, President Trump’s ‘promises made, promises kept’ agenda continues to do exactly that: deliver results for the state of Alabama. The State’s unemployment rate continues to be at an all-time record low, with last month’s rate coming in at three percent. The state also saw a new high of over 2.1 million Alabamians employed, as September was the eighth consecutive month that the state’s job growth percentage either sustained or exceeded the national job growth percentage. It’s no surprise President Trump’s #1 approval rating is in Alabama: his Administration continues to improve the daily lives of Alabamians with his prosperous platform.