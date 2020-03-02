Gov: 2 in Florida test presumptively positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says two people in his state have become the first to test “presumptively positive” for COVID-19 as he ordered health officials to declare a public health emergency amid the global spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement late Sunday, DeSantis said the cases involve one individual in Florida’s Manatee County and another in Hillsborough County.

The governor met Monday morning with the chiefs of the state agencies that will be at the forefront of combating the virus, including the departments overseeing schools, prisons and eldercare facilities.