Georgia: state’s 1st death from vaping-related illness

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they are investigating more cases of a breathing illness associated with vaping. The root cause remains unclear, but officials said Friday that many reports involve marijuana vaping. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Department of Public Health reports the state’s first death from illness associated with e-cigarettes. A news release says the patient had a history of heavy nicotine vaping but none of vaping THC.

The statement says the patient who died was among nine identified cases of vaping-related illness in Georgia, and other possible cases are being reviewed.

The department says all had pneumonia without any known infectious cause. The patients were 18 to 68 years old with an average age of 26 years. They include seven males.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 500 confirmed and probable cases of lung illnesses and nine other deaths nationwide have been attributed to vaping.

The CDC has not identified a common product or ingredient responsible for the illnesses.