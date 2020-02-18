GBI: Body of missing 23-year-old Fort Valley State student found

FORT VALLEY, GA – The body a missing Georgia college student has been found Tuesday in Crawford County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say 23-year-old Anitra Gunn had been missing since Valentine’s day.

Officials say she vanished Friday in a neighborhood north of the city of Fort Valley.

On Monday, the Georgia State Patrol aviation unit flew over several areas near Fort Valley State University in search of any signs of Anitra Gunn.

According to GBI Special Agent JT Ricketson, he tells our CBS affiliate in Georgia that her body was recovered in Crawford County near the Peach-Crawford county.

This is a developing story.