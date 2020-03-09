Gadsden woman launches clothing line to inspire other women to join aviation industry

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — An Etowah County woman is determined to make her mark in the aviation industry and pave the way for other women to be successful.

Samantha Davis is training to become a pilot and currently has around 25 flight hours under her belt. Her mother’s career at NASA first inspired her to look up to the skies and after she started attending airshows in college, she decided she wanted to learn how to fly.

However, she noticed a lack of fashionable, aviation-inspired clothing designed for women and launched her own clothing line.

Through a partnership with Printful, Davis started Blue Skies Apparel in the hopes of helping women feel inspired in a male-dominated industry.

“Because there’s only like 7% of pilots that are women, the women that are pilots are super supportive and they kind of pull you in,” Davis said.

Davis currently works as a graphic designer at the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport for Plane Schemer, which also works with Evoke Aviation to paint and restore aircraft. All of her T-shirt designs are unique and original.

