ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 31-year-old Gadsden woman is charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Olivia Noemi Leal was arrested on September 2 on warrants of marijuana possession and methamphetamine possession. At the time of the arrest Leal said she was eight months pregnant.

Deputies stated Leal was given a drug test and tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines and marijuana.

Leal’s bond is set at $10,000 and must attend an drug treatment program.