Gadsden man charged with 11 counts of child porn possession

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

John Chad Thomas Carroll (Courtesy Etowah County Sheriff’s Office)

INDEPENDENCE DAY
July 04 2021 12:00 am

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 35-year-old Gadsden man was arrested earlier this month on 11 counts of child porn possession.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said John Chad Thomas Carroll was arrested on June 2 after a search warrant was executed at a home on Turrentine Ave. in Gadsden.

Austin mass shooting: Teen arrested at Killeen area high school is 2nd suspect

Investigator Fuller said the investigation began following a cyber tip from ALEA’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Carroll is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on $220,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and Sheriff Horton said additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES