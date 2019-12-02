Funeral services set for fallen Lowndes County Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Many will gather and remember Lowndes County Sheriff John ‘Big John’ Williams, as he will be laid to rest Monday in Montgomery.

The funeral service will be held Monday, December 2 at Garrett Coliseum on Coliseum Blvd in Montgomery. It is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

A live stream of the service will be available within this story.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral.

Williams was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a noise complaint at a convenience store on Nov. 23.

Officials are expecting a large crowd for the service since Williams was well-known in the community and respected in the state’s law enforcement circles.

Burial will follow at the Original Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church in Hayneville, Williams’ home church where he served as a deacon.

William Chase Johnson, who was arrested and charged with Williams’ murder, made his first appearance in court Nov. 25, and he was denied bond. Johnson, 18, is the son of a Montgomery County deputy.

