Frying a Turkey for Thanksgiving? Jefferson Co. demonstrates how to dispose of oil, save pipes and help the environment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Thanksgiving is here and many people plan to fry the bird this holiday season. But do you know how to properly dispose of turkey frying oil?

Jefferson County wants to show residents how to properly dispose of turkey frying oil this Thanksgiving by recycling it at one of their 22 locations.

Tuesday, Jefferson County CEO and County Manager Tony Petelos demonstrated onsite at the Jefferson County re-fueling station located on 2420 8th Avenue North, the proper and safe way to dispose of frying oil.

As we all know frying turkeys for Thanksgiving is popular in the South, but cooking oil and grease that is used in the process can be seriously damaging to household pipes and the sewer system. So Jefferson County Officials ate offering a household grease recycling system that is free, simple and easy to use. Most importantly the system protects homeowners and the environment.

FRYING A TURKEY FOR THANKSGIVING? JEFFERSON COUNTY SHOWS HOW TO DISPOSE OF THE OIL, SAVE PIPES AND HELP THE ENVIRONMENT 🦃FRYING A TURKEY FOR THANKSGIVING? JEFFERSON COUNTY SHOWS HOW TO DISPOSE OF THE OIL, SAVE PIPES AND HELP THE ENVIRONMENT🦃 | Jefferson Co. Officials show how to dispose of the cooking oil or grease, save pipes and help the environment Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

There are 22 in Jefferson County, so there is bound to be one near your community. For the complete list of locations visit.

All you have to do is simply drop by a center and get a free plastic gallon jug for your grease or use one of your own.

Once you have fried your turkey or other items, let the grease cool down. Once it has cooled, pour the used grease into the container and drop it back off at the center. And, pick up another container for the next time you need one. It’s that easy.

Guidelines for household cooking oil and grease recycling:

• Edible oil products ONLY (cooking oil or grease, no motor oil)

• Allow oil to cool before pouring into container

• Pick up one of our free containers (available at each location) or use your own with a sealed lid; NO GLASS!

• No fuel or motor oil will be accepted •

Any questions about the recycling program, call 205-238-3876

Do you know about FOG?

Stands for – Fat, Oil, and Grease (FOG).

All these items leftover from cooking at home and in restaurants can cause serious blockages in drainage systems.

About 75% of all sewage blockages are caused by FOG.

This cost Jefferson County hundreds of thousands of dollars each year in repairs.

Jefferson County maintains and operates more than 3,000 miles of sanitary sewer lines which serve approximately 480,000 users.

Recycling household cooking oil can save everyone time and money.