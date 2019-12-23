Friend of Texas mom found strangled arrested; suspect acted pregnant in death plot

AUSTIN, TEXAS (WIAT & CBS) Authorities say friend of Heidi Broussard, the Austin, Texas mother whose body was found last week, pretended to be pregnant with a child at the same time as Broussard. Police say this was all part of a plot to kidnap Heidi’s 3-week-old daughter.

Magen Fieramusca has been arrested and charged. Authorities say 33-year-old, Heidi Broussard and her 3-week-old daughter disappeared on December 12.

According to investigators died due to Broussard was strangulation. Heidi’s baby Margot was found alive outside of the same house where Broussard’s body was discovered last Thursday night.

Heidi Broussard and her baby Margot Carey (Courtesy: KXAN)

Austin Police say Broussard’s close friend Magen Fieramusca was charged with two counts of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse.

But no one at this time has been charged with the murder. According to investigators, more charges could be coming for the suspect as they work to determine who killed Broussard and left her in the trunk of the Fieramuscas’ car.

According to Austin Police, say for more than a week, Broussard’s friends and family anxiously waited for word on the whereabouts of Heidi and her newborn daughter.

Police say the two were last seen the morning of December 12 where they lived in Austin, right after Heidi dropped her 6-year-old son off at elementary school and returned home.

Authorities say several hours later, her fiance’ came home to find Heidi and Margot missing and Heidi’s car was still outside the couple’s apartment. Police say her purse and other personal items were still inside the vehicle.

Magen Fieramusca has reportedly been Broussard’s close friend for more than 20 years. She was arraigned and charged with kidnapping and tampering with a corpse.

A funeral for Heidi Broussard will be held in Louisiana, but no word on what day and time. Police say Baby Margot is currently staying with Texas Child Protective Services as police continue their investigation.