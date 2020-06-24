Free haircuts being offered for kids in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — Through the end of June, kids in Chelsea will be able to get free haircuts, all thanks to a local business owner and an insurance agent.

Ronald Horn, owner of Kutz 280, and State Farm agent Tyler Rutledge are each donating $500 worth of free haircuts. It all started with State Farm’s Good Neighbor Community Relief Program. The goal of the program was to connect insurance agents with local businesses to make a positive impact in the community.

Rutledge said he thought free haircuts could be a big help, especially with so many people financially strained from the pandemic.

“I have a child. Children are expensive. But they need haircuts too, so it’s a necessity,” Rutledge said.

That’s why Rutledge chose to go to Kutz 280.

“For the longest time during this, hair salons were closed to any and everybody needed a haircut including myself,” he said. “So I went over next door and got a haircut myself, and that’s how we kind of did it.”

Horn not only agreed to participate, but also matched Rutledge’s donation. Together, the two men have sponsored more than $1,000 worth of free haircuts.

Haircuts are available by through Friday by appointment only. To schedule a haircut, call 205-677-2083.

