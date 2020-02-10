Former Dem. Nominee for GA Gov. Stacey Abrams announced as speaker for King Unity Breakfast in Selma

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – (WIAT) 2020 marks the 55th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the March from Selma to Montgomery for voting rights.

Each year before the reenactment March, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Coretta Scott King Unity Breakfast is held. Every year, organizers work to determine who will be the speakers during the event.

Last year Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke.

Monday morning, it was announced that 2018 Former Democratic Nominee for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams was announced as the guest speaker.

Stacey Abrams back in 2018 as she campaigned for Georgia Governor, as Oprah Winfrey supported and endorsed her (Courtesy: Shutterstock)

During a press conference, Former Alabama Senator Hank Sanders announced that Abrams will also receive the Martin and Corretta King National Unity Award.

The event is set to take place in Selma on Sunday, March 1st.