Flu Season is almost here

(WIAT & CNN) Are you ready? Flu season is coming.



Health experts say Influenza activity typically starts to increase in October and peaks between December and February.

That is when you start seeing more and more sneezing, coughing, and many becoming bedridden as they battle the flu.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 8% of Americans get the flu each year.

Thousands die from it and other related illnesses.

The best protection is to get your flu shot and to keep your hands clean and away from your eyes, nose, and mouth.

For details on who needs a flu vaccine and when, click here



For more information on how to prevent seasonal flu click here

