1  of  30
Closings
5 POINTS BAPTIST CHURCH NORTPORT BESSEMER CITY SCHOOL BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS DELAY OPENING BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS CHILTON COUNTY SCHOOLS COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS CORNERSTONE SCHOOLS OF ALABAMA DAWSON MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS GARDENDALE FIRST BAPTIST CHUCH GARDENDALE FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH HALE COUNTY SCHOOLS DELAY THURSDAY HALEYVILLE CITY SCHOOLS JCCEO JEFFERSON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS OLIVET MONUMENTAL BAPTIST CHURCH DAYCARE ONEONTA CITY SCHOOLS RESTORATION ACADEMY REVELATION CHURCH MINISTRIES ROCK CREEK DAYCARE SOUTH ELYTON CHURCH ST. CLAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS SUMITON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL VESTAVIA HILLS BAPTIST CHURCH VICTORY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL WALKER COUNTY SCHOOLS WALLACE STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WESTWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH FORESTDALE WINFIELD CITY SCHOOLS

Florida trooper dies in shooting; suspect killed by officer

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is dead after a shooting along Interstate 95. The agency says the suspect who shot Trooper Joseph Bullock on Wednesday was then fatally shot by a passing police officer.

WATCH: Press Conference

The shootings happened near Palm City, about a 45-minute drive north of West Palm Beach.

Authorities say Bullock had stopped to help a stranded motorist when the man pulled a gun and shot him. A passing Riviera Beach police officer then shot the suspect, killing him.

The FHP had issued a statement earlier saying the suspect died by suicide. 

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events