PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is dead after a shooting along Interstate 95. The agency says the suspect who shot Trooper Joseph Bullock on Wednesday was then fatally shot by a passing police officer.
WATCH: Press Conference
The shootings happened near Palm City, about a 45-minute drive north of West Palm Beach.
Authorities say Bullock had stopped to help a stranded motorist when the man pulled a gun and shot him. A passing Riviera Beach police officer then shot the suspect, killing him.
The FHP had issued a statement earlier saying the suspect died by suicide.
LATEST POSTS
- Mobile family says 4-year-old died due to complications from the flu
- Schumer: Trump’s State of the Union address doesn’t match reality
- Partial Iowa results give Buttigieg slight edge over Sanders
- President Trump acquitted by Senate, vote split along party lines
- Florida trooper dies in shooting; suspect killed by officer