Florida officials express caution — not panic — over coronavirus

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference as Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Shamarial Roberson, left, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees, second from left, and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, right, listen, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. DeSantis attempted to reassure his state Thursday that health officials were prepared for any cases of a new virus that has killed thousands worldwide, saying there were no confirmed cases — yet — of infections from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reassuring his state that health officials are prepared for any cases of a new strain of coronavirus that has already killed thousands abroad.

At a Thursday morning news conference, the governor said there were no confirmed infections in Florida from the virus known as COVID-19.

State health officials are attempting to calm fears, but critics say state officials aren’t being forthcoming about any suspected cases in the state.

Meanwhile, some colleges and universities have canceled trips abroad as precautions.



A key business analyst said this week that the state should be “concerned but not panicked” about the outbreak’s threat to the Florida economy.