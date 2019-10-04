FITNESS FRIDAY: Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Stress relief for fighters and survivors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This month is all about the worldwide campaign to spread the word about mammograms and raise awareness about the importance of early detection.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women.



Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early. Each year in the United States more than 245,000 women get cancer and more than 40,000 women die from the disease. Men can also get breast cancer but it’s not common and only happens in 1% of men.

So many people all over the world are impacted by breast cancer, whether they are fighting the disease or survivors. But as breast cancer fighters go through treatment and day to day activities, it is even more important to be stress-free, fit and active.



There are so many stress relief exercises and activities that will help.



Being tight and tense happens in everyone on a daily basis but it is the most important to breast cancer fighters and survivors to loosen the tension and relax in order to really receive treatments properly and heal.



Activities such as walking, sitting and standing exercises, even boxing in the gym, at home or anywhere, are great ways to help relieve stress and tension due to overcoming breast cancer. And as always remember, to stretch and breath while moving because this will help get your muscles and tissues back in order again.





When it comes to treatment for breast cancer, energy and stamina are important. Weights and balls can help increase your heart rate which will in turn help burn calories and relieve stress. And most stress relief exercises can be done with or without equipment and will still work to help.

Squats with weights



Cardio is important as well. Walking in place while moving your arms, moving your legs in and out and many other cardio movements will help rebuild and strengthen the body.





When it comes to recovery from breast cancer treatment or being active be sure to consult your doctor for clearance.

Running or walking in place helps increase heart rate

Boxing – helps increase heart rate



WATCH: FITNESS FRIDAY: Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Stress relief for fighters and survivors

FITNESS FRIDAY is focusing on Breast Cancer Awareness Month with workouts to relieve stress for fighters and survivors. Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is at PK Fitness, LLC in Homewood with trainer Peggy Keebler Posted by CBS 42 on Friday, October 4, 2019

You can follow personal trainer Peggy Keebler – PK Fitness LLC on Facebook, Twitter, and on her website: http://pkfitnessbhm.com/.



Be sure to tune in at 8 a.m. on CBS 42 Facebook and CBS42.com.

For more details on Breast Cancer Awareness Month, visit: https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-cancer-awareness-month