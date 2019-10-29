Breaking News
Federal judge blocks Alabama’s tough abortion law

Anti-abortion ban bill protesters, dressed as handmaids, from left, Bianca Cameron-Schwiesow, Kari Crowe, Allie Curlette and Margeaux Hartline, wait outside of the Alabama statehouse after HB314, the near-total ban on abortion bill, passed the senate in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The measure now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey, who has not said […]

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked an Alabama abortion ban that would have made the procedure a felony at any stage of pregnancy in almost all cases.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking Alabama from enforcing the law, which would have called for a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for the abortion provider.

Alabama legislators approved the measure this year, hoping to mount a court challenge to abortion rights. Abortion providers sued to stop the law from going into effect next month.

Read the preliminary injunction below:

Preliminary injunction

Read the court opinion below:

Court opinion

