MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Since the EPA moved in to put out the Environmental Landfill Fire, the agency reported it’s been working with the ATSDR, or Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

The ATSDR told CBS 42 their work is still in its early stages, and they’ve found elevated levels of certain chemicals.

“Coughing, nosebleeds, congestion. It’s been awful,” said Sherry Hawkins. She lives across the street from the landfill, that’s been burning for more than two months now.

Hawkins explained the smoke has died down after the EPA took over. With less smoke in the air, she feels her health is improving. Still, she fears potential long-term health effects.

“I think it’s going to have a lot of impact on a lot of people, especially the elderly people. I have a lot of asthma, I’ve had sinus surgeries,” she told CBS 42.

We requested an interview with the ATSDR, which is managed by the CDC. The agency responded to us with this email: