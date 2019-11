FORT WORTH, TEXAS (WIAT & CNN) The father of a Texas woman who was shot and killed by police has died.

Atatiana Jefferson



Marquis Jefferson was the father of Atatiana Jefferson, who was killed last month in Fort Worth, Texas when an officer shot her through a window in her home.





His family says he went into cardiac arrest Friday and died at the hospital Saturday after succumbing to what they called, ‘a broken heart.’

26-year-old Atatiana was Jefferson’s only child.

He was 59 years old.