Father chases intruder who grabbed 11-year-old daughter out of Florida home Christmas Eve

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WIAT & CNN) Florida Police have arrested a man who snuck into a home and grabbed an 11-year-old girl on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened in Ormond Beach, Florida and it was all caught on home security camera. Luckily the girl’s father was home and was able to chase the intruder right into the arms of the police.

(Intruder enters sliding door – Surveillance pictures from home security)

Surveillance video shows a man slowly walking toward an Ormond Beach family’s back door. The intruder then approaches a sliding door where an 11-year-old girl is on the phone. She spots the man and he pushes her inside grabbing her hand, allegedly telling her, “Shh, be quiet.” He then follows her back into the house as she retreated. He then grabbed her hand and lightly pulled her toward him.

(Intruder attempts to quiet little girl – Surveillance picture from home security camera)

The little girl’s father says he heard her yelling,’ Who are you? Who are you?’ That is when he walked out and saw the guy standing there next to his daughter looking scared.

Responding deputies and Ormond Beach police officers set up a perimeter, and a Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit began tracking for the suspect.

According to the girl’s father, it happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Footage from the surveillance shows the father chasing the intruder who has a beanie on his outside the house.



(Intruder seen running from the scene – Surveillance picture from home security camera)

Derek Kloepfer, the girl’s father tells authorities his nerves kind of went on the edge. He says the entire incident was pretty nerve-wracking. And he was concerned about his daughter.

(Father of 11-year-old girl chases intruder – Surveillance picture from home security camera)



Volusia County Sheriff Deputies rush to the house located on Myrtle Jo Drive as the call came in as a man trying to lure a child away.



Police say about 6:40 p.m., a woman at a house a couple of streets over, on the 1900 block of Nelson Avenue, reported she saw the doorknob twisting on her locked front door. She went to check, opened the door, and was met by a stranger who met the description of the intruder, acting erratic and holding a hammer.



She asked if she could help him, then closed and re-locked her door. Police say he then ran to her SUV and tried to open it; she hit the panic alarm and he ran away.

(21-year-old suspect Steven M. Hasugulgum arrested)

Around 7:26 p.m., as the search continued, the suspect showed up back on Myrtle Jo Drive, and deputies took him into custody. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Steven M. Hasugulgum, who has an address in Daytona Beach but is a citizen of the Federated States of Micronesia, was charged with burglary with battery, attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling and attempted burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.

He remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail as of Christmas Day, on a $20,000 bond.