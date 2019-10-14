Family violently carjacked after visiting Disney in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS & WIAT) A family is recovering after a violent carjacking in Palm City, Florida.

The Sagona family was on their way back from Disney when a man held them up and stole their car with an infant and grandmother inside.

According to the mother’s sister, Danielle Sagona who is in Orlando. She said her sister Jaime Sagona is banged up from fighting off the attacker. She said all of their belongings were stolen including medication they need, their cell phones.o

Disney carjacking investigation BREAKING LIVE: Disney carjacking investigation. Martin County Officials in Florida hold a press conference regarding a violent carjacking and kidnapping of a family on their way home from Walt Disney World.The family speaks for the first time about the horrific incident.

Authorities say the family stopped at a gas station and that is when the incident began.

The man, who deputies say is 21-year-old Jaquay Jean, pulled open the driver’s side door and pulled Jaime out. Jaime’s brother who has Asberger Syndrome got out of the car but was too panicked to help. Jaime tried to fight him off but was unsuccessful. Jean allegedly drove off with Jaime’s infant son and mother.

They were eventually let go.

Detectives and U.S. Marshals eventually tracked Jean down in North Miami.

All of the family’s belongings and the car are still missing.

Jean appeared in a Martin County court and is being held without bond.

He is facing two counts of kidnapping, one count of armed robbery and one count of carjacking with a deadly weapon.