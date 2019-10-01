Family sues school after 9-year-old boy is thrown out into the cold

(WIAT & CBS) A family is suing a Public Schools District and accusing officials at an elementary school of kicking a 9-year-old boy out into the cold without a coat after he had repeatedly complained about being bullied.



The incident happened at Fiske Elementary Schoool in Chicago, Illinois.

According to the boy’s mother, Yvonne Pinkston, her son was in 4th grade at Fiske Elementary last year, after moving to Chicago from Indiana, and was bullied from the start, first by students and then by staff after he complained.





Tuesday, the family’s attorney, Dan Herbert, released surveillance video from the school, which shows a security officer dragging the boy into the principal’s office, and then forcing him out of the building as the school counselor and principal appear to supervise.

Picture from the Surveillance video shows a school staff member dragging the boy into the principal’s office.



Herbert said it all happened after the boy complained about being bullied.

The family and attorney of the 9-year-old are accusing the school of throwing the child out, leaving him there and then calling the police to report that a missing child who “ran out of the building”.

The 9-year-old boy seen here only wearing a polo shirt and khakis as school staff members physically and forcibly remove him from the school after he complained about being bullied.

The video, it shows the boy wearing only a polo shirt and khakis. The boy’s family said it was only 40 degrees outside at the time.

The boy’s mother said he told her afterward that after he was kicked out, he went to all the other doors of the school to try to get back inside, but they were locked.

Herbert said the boy had been repeatedly bullied and harassed, and the school responded to his complaints by repeatedly telling his mother to come to pick him up.

9-year-old Victim Family Attorney, Dan Herbert

The 9-year-old boy’s mother, Yvonne Pinkston, Grandmother, Hope Pinkston, and Father and Attorneys during the press conference

The boy’s grandmother, Hope Pinkston, who said she works as a security officer for Chicago Public Schools, says the school’s counselor and the principal called her the day of the incident and claimed her grandson had run out of the school.

She claimed, when she asked if any adult was with her grandson after he left the building, the principal told her she directed her staff “not to chase after him,” even though he was only 9 years old.

The family’s attorneys said they only received the surveillance video of the incident a week or two ago, so it wasn’t until recently that his parents saw what happened.

Pinkston has filed a federal lawsuit against the Chicago Board of Education, the principal, the school counselor, and the security guard, accusing them of excessive force, unreasonable seizure, intentional infliction of emotional distress, creating a hostile educational environment, and more.