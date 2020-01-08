Family remembers Fort Rucker soldier killed in Kenya

CHICAGO, IL (WIAT & CNN) The Pentagon has identified the American soldier killed in a terror attack in Kenya.

Pentagon Officials say a 23-year-old Specialist from Fort Rucker in Alabama was identified as a soldier who died in the line of duty. The 23-year-old soldier was from the Chicago area.



The father of the soldier stationed in Alabama shares glowing words about his son, who was one of three people killed in an attack on Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya.

Henry Mayfield Sr. says “My son was a great man. I love him and I miss him.”

Mayfield Jr.’s Aunt says, “The loss of a child is devastating no matter how it occurs. This was a senseless act of violence that has changed our lives forever.”

Family members say Mayfield Jr. graduated from Hillcrest High School and briefly attended Northern Illinois University before joining the Army in June of 2018 to help pay for school.

Not only is his family grieving but his entire community. Neighbor and Community member Issac Wiseman says Mayfield Jr. was an outstanding young man who was always polite.

Issac says, “I don’t have words to say, it’s breaking my heart.”

Mayfield Jr. had deployed to Kenya in October for a 9-month tour.

His parents were relieved because he supposed to go to Somalia, an area considered far more volatile.



His parents last spoke with him on New Year’s Eve when he assured them he was safe, only to be notified four days later that he and two defense department contractors had been killed when Al-Shabab extremists, an Al-Qaeda linked group, stormed the base.

The National Women Veterans United spokeswoman, Rochelle Crump says the family will need comfort and support in the coming days, especially his mother.

Rochelle Crump says, “She’ll have bad days and we know she’ll have bad days. So you don’t get over that quickly. And she needs to know that her son’s service and his death is not in vain. It is not in vain.”

Kenya’s military said it killed at least four terrorists Sunday in repelling the attack on the airstrip.