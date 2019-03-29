Man charged with capital murder in Trussville Cracker Barrel shooting

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The charge against suspect Bryan Patrick Hancock has been upgraded to capital murder after a grand jury finds Hancock intentionally killed Randy Young on March 28, according to an indictment.

Hancock has been placed on a $250,000 bond.

—

According to the family, victim Randy Young passed away at 11:28 p.m. March 30.

—

Trussville Police have arrested a 22-year-old man after a shooting in a Cracker Barrel parking lot around 9:20 p.m. on March 28.

Outside of the restaurant located on Norrell Drive, Bryan Hancock of Pinson and another suspect had an argument with the victim after the suspects parked in a manner that blocked in the victim’s vehicle. The altercation escalated to the point that one of the suspects shot the victim in the head, police report.

Officers arrived and found the victim lying in the road. He was then rushed to the hospital. Police say, witnesses told them the suspects were still on the scene. Through investigation, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office issued an attempted murder warrant against Hancock.

At this time, Hancock is in Trussville Police custody and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

If anyone has information relating to this case, please contact Trussville Police Department at (205) 655-2101.

___

There is a police presence outside of the Trussville Cracker Barrell.

The restaurant is located off of Norrell Drive.

