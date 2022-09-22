BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The fiancée of fallen Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson speaks publicly about his passing for the first time. The sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty last June during a pursuit with a stolen vehicle suspect.

Angie Prince tells CBS 42 that Johnson was the love of her life. His death was painful, and she is still grieving but she says having Brad’s K-9 police dog Bodie living with her now at home is helping her family cope with his loss.

“It’s a big comfort having Bodie and I have a piece of my best friend I have lost,” Prince said. “On my bad days, he makes me happy. On his bad days, I attempt to be his happy because when he moved in with me and Brad he became a huge part of our family.”

Bodie is now officially retired and Prince says having him at home with her is a blessing. Prince says she is grateful for everyone in the Bibb County community who supported her family and prayed for healing. She says she will always keep Brad’s memory alive in her heart.

“He was my best friend at the end of every day and we had a bond that was almost unexplainable. He was my fairy tale and my happy ending,” Prince said. “We got along great and it was like something you watch on TV rather than something in reality.”

Even though they didn’t get to walk down the aisle, having Bodie close by helps Prince keep her fiancé’s memory alive.