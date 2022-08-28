BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Why does evil still exist? It’s an age old question for many Christians.

Brian Erickson, Senior Pastor of Trinity UMC, joined Chloe Vincente on the CBS 42 Sunday Morning News. He explained it’s a question many Christians struggle with.

“It’s what theologians call Theodicy. Why, if there’s a good God, do difficult things happen? It seems that if God is good, then bad things are happening because God is not all-powerful, or because God is not all good. Christians have wrestled with that for the past 2,000 years. At the heart of that question is, how do we handle difficult things in our lives? And some of us treat faith as if it’s insurance against difficult things. I would argue that’s not actually a scriptural promise,” Erickson said.

When bad things happen, it can shake someone’s Faith. Instead, Erickson encourages people not to think of everything in their life as a message from God.

“I think it’s important to notice that the way Jesus tells us to pray is God’s will be done on earth as it is in heaven. This implies that everything that happens on earth is not necessarily the will of God,” Erickson explained. “One thing I think we have to take seriously is that the stuff that happens to us is not necessarily a message from God. And that’s a mistake I think a lot of people make.”

Overall, Erickson said our world is not a perfect place, and people have free will.

“To me, it’s not a question of whether God Is all good, or all-powerful, it’s about whether God has given us the freedom to make our own errors,” he said. “And I think the scriptures are clear that the world is broken.”