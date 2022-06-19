BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the years, many Christians have raised the question of Jesus’ relationship status.

Over time, people speculated Mary Magdalene, one of Jesus’ followers mentioned throughout the Bible, could be his wife. In Leonardo da Vinci’s famous “Last Supper” painting, some say she is depicted next to Jesus at the table, although others argue the person seated to Jesus’ right is not a woman.

Dr. Kip Laxson joined CBS 42 Anchor Chloe Vincente Sunday morning to discuss possible historical evidence that Jesus was married.

“In 2012 Karen King, who’s a scholar at the Divinity School at Harvard University, came public with a fragmentary document that dates back to the second century, perhaps maybe even the third, where Jesus actually talks about his wife,” said Laxson. He went on to say, “In 2016 it was revealed that this fragment that referred to Jesus’ wife, then known as the gospel of Jesus’ wife was actually a forgery.”

Laxson explained while it’s not impossible, there is no real evidence Jesus was married. Either way, he said the way Jesus brought together both men and women was revolutionary for the time period.

“For Jesus to travel around the country with a mixed group of people of men and women, that was considered very controversial at the time, so Jesus broke a lot of boundaries, stepped over a lot of barriers and built a lot of bridges with a lot of people, Laxson told CBS 42. “Whether he was married or not, who knows for sure.”