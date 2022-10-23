BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting in September, Halloween costumes, decorations, candy, spooky movies and haunted houses are promoted heavily across the U.S. in preparation for the fall holiday. Over the years, however, some Christians have expressed concerns about how celebrating the holiday conflicts with their faith.

Trinity UMC Pastor Brian Erickson joined CBS 42 Anchor Chloe Vincente to discuss what Halloween means for Christians.

“I do think it’s fascinating to read through the history of where Halloween came from, and the origins. Christians have a long history, for the past 2000 years, of whenever they would encounter a new culture, as they were attempting to explain the Gospel to them, they would take the traditions of that culture and ‘Christianize’ it,” he explained. “There were some pagan traditions about life and death, and the Celtic New Year and when Christians met those cultures, they said it is important to talk about death and life, and we want to teach you about eternal life.”

It turns out, despite modern concerns surrounding Halloween, the holiday has some Christian roots.

“Those pagan fears around life and death, and spirits roaming the Earth, became a celebration of the Saints. Halloween is actually All Hallows’ Eve, or All Saints’ Eve. It’s the day before Christians remember All Saints Day. And we celebrate the lives of those who have been faithful and who we believe are living in eternity with Christ Jesus. So, I think it’s a fun holiday, but I think it’s really powerful to understand the Christian roots and messages that are connected to All Saints and Halloween,” Erickson told CBS 42.

