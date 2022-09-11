BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a question many Christians contemplate and look for answers on: do our pets go to Heaven?

The answer certainly isn’t black or white, but the Bible offers up some details on God’s intentions for animals starting in Genesis.

Trinity UMC Senior Pastor, Brian Erickson, joined Chloe Vincente on the CBS 42 Sunday morning news to discuss the somewhat controversial question.

“Genesis is a good place to start. You see the complexity of humanity’s relationship to creation. God creates everything that is and calls it good, but God also distinguishes between humanity and other animals. Humanity is the pinnacle of God’s creation, created in God’s image, and in that way distinct from the animal kingdom. At the same time, after the flood in Genesis 9, when God establishes his covenant with creation, it’s a covenant not only with humanity, but with every living creature – symbolized by the rainbow in the clouds,” He explained. “So throughout Scripture, we get the sense that humanity is set apart from the animal kingdom, and yet God’s intention is to redeem all of creation. So whenever we talk about a beloved pet, what happens when they die, will we be reunited with our pets in heaven? I do not claim to have the definitive answers. There have been strands throughout Christian history where theologians have wrestled with that. Humans are distinctive, but the renewal and redemption that God is after is the redemption of all life and all creation.”