BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While the many different versions and translations of the Bible can sometimes cast doubt on the Christian faith, there are historical artifacts that help provide proof that even through translation and thousands of years, God’s message from the Old Testament remains the same.

Dr. Kip Laxson joined the CBS 42 Morning News Sunday with anchor Chloe Vincente to discuss the importance of the Dead Sea Scrolls for Christianity.

“The oldest of the scrolls date back to about 70 A.D., so 70 years after the time Jesus Christ walked the earth” said Dr. Laxson. “That’s pretty significant because it provides historical documentation. Among the sea scrolls were books found in the Old Testament, the Hebrew Bible, Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, even parts of Psalms and Proverbs and that provides historical foundation for what today we would read in our Bibles.”

