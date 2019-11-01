Failing schools list released; 16 Birmingham City Schools and 11 Montgomery County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) For the first time, state education officials released the “failing” schools list on Nov. 1 as required by law.

According to the list. this year there are 74 schools in 28 school districts plus one public charter school on the “failing” school list. In 2018, there were 76 schools in 27 districts.

Birmingham City Schools has the most schools on the list, with 16, down from 20 last year.

Birmingham City Schools Failing Schools List

Montgomery County has 11 schools on the list, up from 10.

Mobile County has seven, two fewer than last year, and Huntsville City has two, down one from three last year. Jefferson County has one school on the list.

Mobile, Monroe and Montgomery Counties Failing Schools List

The Alabama Accountability Act, passed in 2013, requires the bottom 6% of schools, as measured by the percentage of students who are proficient on the standardized test taken the previous spring, to be labeled as “failing.”

During a press conference Friday, Birmingham City School Officials spoke of an action plan to address the issues and concerns of the failing schools and they say they are committed to removing all Birmingham City Schools from the failing list.