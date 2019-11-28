Facebook outage reported Thanksgiving morning

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Facebook is officially moving forward with its digital currency project Libra, despite several high-profile defections from the project and intense criticism from U.S. regulators and politicians. The Libra Association, the nonprofit that will govern the currency, officially signed on 21 charter members on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the organization’s inaugural meeting in Geneva. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(WIAT) – You may have tried to ‘Go Live’ or post your Thanksgiving morning festivities to Facebook and it did not quite work out.

Well, the Social media giant Facebook is experiencing an outage on Thanksgiving morning.

According to DownDetector, outages first became reported around 9 a.m. E.T.

Many users have complained about not being able to access the home page. Also issues like profiles not loading completely, live connections not working, not being able to post anything, and a malfunctioning refresh feature.

Reports show the problem seems to be affecting the mobile app and the desktop website.

No word on when the Facebook issues will be resolved.