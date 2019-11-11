RECALL ALERT: Ezzo Sausage Co. recalls 25,000 pounds of pizza toppings over listeria contamination

Pizza lovers there is a sausage recall that you need to know about. Pizza Topping Brand Ezzo Sausage company is recalling 25,000 pounds of meat after possible listeria contamination.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service made the announcement on Sunday.

The Ready-to-Eat meats include sliced pepperoni, Chopped Pepperoni, and Sausage.

The recalled products were made on October 29th, October 30th, and November 5th.

Eating food contaminated with listeria can cause fevers, headaches, and loss of balance.

The USDA wants restaurants that bought these products to throw them out or return them.

So far no one has gotten sick from the meats.

For more details on this recall visit: www.fsis.usda.gov