BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on 5th

Way in Ensley.

According to Birmingham Police Sgt. Mauldin, one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

No word on any suspects. The victim has not been identified at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.