Engie Services, Inc. to settle in race, sexual harassment suit at Birmingham airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Canadian baggage handling and maintenance services company has agreed to pay $125,000 and furnish significant equitable relief to settle a sexual and race harassment lawsuit brought by charges of harassment that allegedly occurred at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport.

Engie, according to the the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, subjected two African American male employees at the Birmingham airport to sexual harassment and also subjected one to racial harassment.

According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, a male supervisor engaged in unwelcome sexual touching of the employees and sexually assaulted one employee on two occasions in 2015. The lawsuit also claimed the same supervisor and another supervisor also made racially offensive comments during the same time period.

In addition to monetary relief, the settlement requires Engie to provide training to its employees on its obligations under the law and develop, imple­ment and maintain anti-harassment and anti-retaliation policies.

“The EEOC takes a company’s failure to take appropriate action to stop sexual or racial harassment seriously and will prosecute cases where this kind of abuse occurs,” said Marsha Rucker, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Birmingham District. “We commend these male African American employees for speaking up about workplace harassment.”

EEOC Birmingham District Director Bradley Anderson added, “We appreciate Engie’s efforts to reach an early resolution of this suit with the EEOC that provides both monetary and equitable relief. We commend the company for its willingness to train its employees and managers about workplace discrimination.”