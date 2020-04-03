School teachers hold parades to see students during COVID-19 closures

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Teachers in central Alabama are coming up with ways to still connect with their students during the coronavirus outbreak.

Tiffany Hamilton sent CBS 42 this video of teachers from C.E. Hanna Elementary driving through her neighborhood on Thursday and waving past all the students.

“My daughter Sara was very excited,” said Hamilton. “She hasn’t seen her teachers since March 16th.”

The next day, teachers from Hamilton’s youngest daughter’s school, Coldwater Elementary, held their own parade to drive by and see their students.

Hamilton’s daughter, Macy, was so excited to see her teachers that they caught back up with them to watch the parade a second time. Hamilton said she started to get a little emotional when she saw how excited her kids got from this parade.

“Honestly, I started crying and didn’t expect to be that emotional…both of my daughters have a very close relationship to their teachers and I know that some students have a strong mind and are missing out on that.”

Since the closures began, Hamilton has been having to help out a little more than usual with making sure her kids understand all the material. She says she’s very fortunate to have a job that allows her to work from home even before all of this began, but she knows that there are people out there who aren’t as fortunate as her and isn’t taking this for granted.

