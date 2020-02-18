Driver killed after collision with train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WIAT, WSVN & CBS) Authorities in Pompano Beach, Florida confirm that a driver has been killed after a Brightline train hits an SUV.

According to the Pompano Beach officials, the collision happened on Atlantic Boulevard near Dixie Highway around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Pompano Beach Fire and Rescue crews worked to extinguish a fire that was caused by the crash.

Authorities say all passengers aboard the train were taken from the back from the train and were not injured.

According to witnesses at the scene, the driver of the car possibly attempted to beat the train.

This is an ongoing investigation.