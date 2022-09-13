HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The stock market tumbled Tuesday, the most it has since June 2020 with the Dow dropping more than 1,250 points.

This is concerning for Pelham resident Matt Casey who said he keeps tabs on the market weekly.

“Any time the stock market drops you gotta worry about the retirement money you have in there,” Casey said. “Certainly worried about that.”

Hoover resident Gilbert Douglas, III said our money is devalued because of deficit spending.

“Well, everyone’s unsure with current things going on,” Douglas III said. “With our president buying so much unborrowed money, you have to print money. That’s going to inflate the number of dollars you have to spend.”

Freedom Financial Group CEO and Founder Tad Hill said this is one of the impacts of getting interest rates under control. He said higher interest rates put a drag on the markets and bonds and the closer you are to retirement, the more this will impact you.

“All of the money that we poured into the economy has caused the money supply to be too high, which has led to inflation and now we’re trying to tame that with interest rate hikes,” Hill said. “We also have to start constricting the money supply a little bit.”

Hill said to expect there to be volatility in the market for the next year or more – and if you’re five years away from retirement instead of 20, you need to be working with a financial expert.

“If you’re only a handful of years away from retirement, we do have to be doing some things to create some certainty in your income plan,” Hill said.

Hill said if you are not as close to that retirement age, the market will eventually rebound.

Hill and his wife offer a free course each month at Jeff State in Inverness and the Hoover Library if you are closer to that retirement age to help you strategize. You can also learn more from them on Retire With Freedom that airs every Saturday at 11 a.m. on CBS 42.