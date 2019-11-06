Disney on Ice characters bring the magic to the Children’s Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) It is all about Dreaming Big! Disney on Ice presents ‘Dream Big’ has arrived in Birmingham and the characters are bringing the magic to the Magic City.



Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroines when Disney On Ice presents ‘Dream Big.’

Mickey Mouse, Minnie and lots of other Disney characters first made a stop at the Children’s Hospital to put a smile on so many patients’ faces. Disney characters spent time hosting a fun and exciting coloring party as patients colored their favorite Disney characters and took pictures.

Disney on Ice celebrates 90 years of Mickey and Minnie.

The magical experience is set to start Thursday, November 7th and go through Sunday, November 10th.

You and your family can join the wayfinder Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti.

Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom.

And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Families can also join the fun in an exciting opening number that salutes Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as the original hosts of Disney On Ice and celebrates 90 years of Mickey and Minnie.

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big an experience your family will never forget!

The Magical show is taking place at the Legacy Arena at BJCC located at 1001 19th St N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

Date and Time of Performances: November 7 – 10, 2019

Thursday, November 7- 10:30 am & 7:00 pm

Friday November 8- 10:30 am & 7:00 pm

Saturday November 9 – 11:00am & 2:30pm

Sunday, November 10 – 1:00 pm & 5:00 pm

Tickets start at $15 *Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand

To order tickets by phone: 205-458-8400

To order tickets online: DisneyOnIce.com

Group Sales: 1-866-248-8740 or visit felddirectgroupsales.com

