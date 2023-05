HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A diesel fuel leak has a road blocked in both directions in Hoover Friday morning.

Hoover Police confirm Hugh Daniel Drive at Brae Trail is blocked in both directions due to the fuel leak. Police say public works is on the scene at this time.

Police say Greystone Crest at Brae Trail can still be accessed via Dunnavant Valley Road.

