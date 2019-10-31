Deck the Halls! Blue Bell releases new Holiday Flavors!

(WIAT) The Holiday season is here, so its time to deck the halls… with ice cream!! So grab your spoon! Blue Bell has released Christmas cheer early this year with new Holiday flavors.

One of Blue Bell’s most requested flavors is back in stores starting today. Christmas Cookies is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies.

One of their most requested flavors returns to stores beginning today….

Christmas Cookies is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and the newest flavor Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays!

WATCH: BLUE BELL ICE CREAM HOLIDAY FLAVORS

BLUE BELL ICE CREAM HOLIDAY FLAVORS!!!!!! 🍨🍨BLUE BELL ICE CREAM HOLIDAY FLAVORS |The good people at Blue Bell are visiting CBS 42 to share some of their new holiday flavors. Christmas Cookies, Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and the newest flavor Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays! Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Blue Bell has also increased their production to meet the unbelievable demand that they experience, and hope to make it through the holiday season.

But remember, Christmas Cookies is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time. So go grab yours now!! And Enjoy!