Death-row Bio-drama ‘Just Mercy’ in theaters Friday, Jan 10th

(WIAT & CNN) — “Black Panther” and “Creed” actor Michael B. Jordan takes on a role based on an actual Alabama man in his latest film, “Just Mercy” available nationwide today.

The film focuses on the story about a black man from Monroeville, Alabama, named McMillian who was wrongfully convicted of the murder of a white Southwest Alabama woman.



Jordan portrays Civil Rights Attorney Bryan Stevenson in the biographical drama. For Jordan, working with Stevenson was key to his role and the film.

In the movie, Jordan, who plays as Attorney Stevenson, says, “The first time I visited death row, I wasn’t expecting to meet someone the same age as me, from a neighborhood just like ours. Could have been me, Mama.”

WATCH: An extended trailer of ‘Just Mercy’

CBS 42 talked with Stevenson about the case and how it had a personal connection to him (see video at the beginning of the article).

Stevenson explained, “I grew up in a community, not unlike the community where the McMillians were I grew up in a rural racial segregated community and could identify with that isolation. The case was rich in so many ways not only did it present a very clear case of a very innocent person it did it with these extra features.”



Walter McMillian died in 2013.

Stevenson says he still keeps in touch with his family.



Although the movie was released nationwide Friday, Birmingham was one of the select cities for earlier viewings. To see the list of available showtimes for “Just Mercy” click here.

