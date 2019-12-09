Deadly UPS Truck shooting vigil held for employee and innocent bystander

MIRAMAR, Fla. (WIAT & CBS) A memorial continues to grow for a civilian and a UPS Truck driver who were killed in Thursday’s deadly police chase and shootout that involved a stolen UPS truck in Miramar, Florida
Fellow coworkers of 27-year-old UPS truck driver Frank Ordonez and even people who did not even know innocent bystander 70-year-old Richard Cutshaw fill the memorial site with flowers and balloons in memory of both men.
The memorial site is located on Miramar Parkway.
The site of the memorial is where Ordonez and Cutshaw, died when police got in a shootout with two armed robbery suspects.
FBI special agents say, the armed suspects engaged law-enforcement, opened fire, there was an exchange of fire between law-enforcement and the suspects, and fortunately, the suspects are now deceased, but two additional innocent civilians were also killed.
Authorities say Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Hill had robbed the Coral Gables Regent Jeweler’s store before stealing Ordonez’s truck and held the 27-year-old father of two hostages.
Ordonez’s family said things could have been done differently as they continue to question to tactics of the police department.
