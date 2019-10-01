Deadline: Travelers now have 1 year to get Real ID in order to board a flight

(WIAT & CBS) The countdown is on. Travelers from America now one year to get a Real ID compliant license in order to board a flight. The official deadline is October 1, 2020.

Transportation and airline officials spoke at a press conference this morning at Reagan National Airport, urging people to get their Real ID complaint cards now as the deadline will soon be here.



These licenses are typically marked with a star symbol in the upper right hand corner. If passengers do not have the Real ID, they could also use other documents, such as a passport, visa, military ID, or global entry card, in the TSA line.

According to the President and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, Roger Dow, “an estimated 99 million Americans may not have a Real ID compliant driver’s license at this time, and the grave concern is more than half of Americans – 57 percent – have no awareness whatsoever of this October 1, 2020 deadline. If Real ID went into effect today, we project that 80,000 people would not be able to board a plan today.”

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to set national security standards for state drivers’ licenses and ID cards.



This was in hopes of improving commercial aviation security after September 11.



For more details on the Real ID Compliant License and how to get one visit: https://www.dhs.gov/real-id