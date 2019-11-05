Dayton Police, federal officials provide update after shooting critically injures detective

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN & WIAT) – A Dayton Police detective is in critical condition after a drug-related search warrant led to a shooting Monday evening.

Just before 7 pm, Dayton Police detective Jorge Delrio, a 30 year veteran of the Dayton Police Department, and other detectives with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) task force was serving a drug-related search warrant in the 1400 block of Ruskin Road.

The detectives knocked on the door of the residence several times, announcing themselves as law enforcement officers.

After receiving no response, the detectives made entry to the home. As they descended the basement steps, they came under fire. This is when Delrio was struck twice.

He did fire back in response before being taken by a Dayton Police cruiser to Grandview Medical Center.

Chief Biehl says Delrio remains under “advanced life support” and is in grave condition.

WATCH: Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl gives an update on the shooting.

Nathan Scott Goddard Jr., Courtney Lemar Allen, Cahke Walter Cortner Sr., Lionel Lloyd Combs III being held in the Montgomery County Jail on felony drug charges.

A juvenile male was also captured in the front yard while trying to flee.

Montgomery County Jail records show four men were arrested at the Ruskin Road location by a federal agency around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Jail records don’t show any charges for the men.

The Dayton Police Department homicide unit is conducting an investigation into the shooting, while the Professional Standards Bureau will handle an administrative investigation related to the police officers who were at the scene.

A large amount of suspected fentanyl was found in the house, along with cash and multiple weapons. Detectives stayed behind at the home to search for evidence.

