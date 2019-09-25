Day 3: Murder Trial of ex-officer who shot and killed neighbor continues

(WIAT & CNN) The murder trial continues Wednesday for a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbor in his apartment last year.

Day Three began with the continued testimony and questioning of Texas Ranger investigator David Armstrong. Armstrong continued answering questions about a video taken inside Botham Jean’s apartment two days after the incident.



Day 3 – Murder Trial continues in Amber Guyger case Day 3 – Murder Trial continues in Amber Guyger case.The third day of testimony in the murder trial for a Texas police officer charged in the shooting death of her neighbor. Amber says she thought an intruder was in her home when she was in fact at the wrong house, so she shot and killed Botham Jean. The two previously dated.



Yesterday, Day Two, was an emotional day in court with the focus on police body camera video and Guyger’s 9-1-1 call.

Murder Trial continues in Amber Guyger case LIVE NOW: Murder Trial continues in Amber Guyger case. The second day of testimony in the murder trial for a Texas police officer charged in the shooting death of her neighbor began with jurors hearing the officer's frantic call to 911 following the shooting. Body Cam to be shown in the courtroom



Police Detective Eddie Ibarra testified Tuesday that fired police officer Amber Guyger had no drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of the shooting.

Guyger was off duty but in uniform when she shot Botham Jean last September. Guyger has said she mistook his apartment for her own.

Prosecutors have said Guyger should have noticed she was on the wrong floor, and contend she was distracted by a phone and text conversation with a colleague with whom she had a sexual relationship. Guyger’s attorneys have argued that she fired in self-defense based on the mistaken belief that she was in her home and that Jean was a burglar.



