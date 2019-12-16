Damage reported as tornado warnings issued in South

Photos of the cone tornado when it was in Warren County. This was taken from Hwy 61 and Grand Gulf Road by Michael Logue. Picture shows the sky near Edwards, Mississippi – Courtesy WJTV Channel 12

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT, WJTV & AP) Damage is being reported as strong storms move through the South. The Storm Prediction Center says trees are broken or down in parts of Louisiana, and at least one home is reported damaged.

Forecasters issued a string of tornado warnings Monday morning and the National Weather Service says much of the Deep South could be in for dangerous storms.

Forecasters say about 1 million people live in an area of northeastern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi that had a moderate chance of dangerous weather Monday.

A tornado watch has been issued from east Texas through Louisiana into central Mississippi and southern Arkansas.

