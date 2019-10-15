2 Children found dead; mother facing murder charges

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) UPDATE 1:56 p.m. – The Cullman County Sherriff’s Office has released the names of the two children who were found dead inside their home.



Officials say 3-year-old Alvaro Garcia and 9-year-old Taylor Garcia have been identified as the two kids who were found.

32-year-old, Sara Franco Tapia is facing murder charges in connection to this tragic incident.

BAILEYTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Many in the Cullman County community of Baileyton are in shock after two children ages three and nine years old were found dead in their home Saturday afternoon.

Sasha Easterwood is trying to understand how something could happen, she lives a few houses down from where the killings took place.

“Very sad, as a mother and being with your kids you just don’t of anything or harming your own children and it takes a lot to think about a mother being able to do that to her own kids,” Easterwood said.

The victims’ bodies were discovered around 2:30 Saturday afternoon at the home. Sheriff Matt Gentry has not provided many details about the cause of death or what kind of weapon was used to kill the young boys.

Gentry said after the victims were found, deputies searched the property and found their mother in a field behind the home and she had been injured and was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

Neighbor Durin Sanders wants to know how this could happen.

“It’s a tragedy and we haven’t gotten over it yet, we have grandchildren about the same age and we try to spend time with them. And whenever something happens to a young child those ages it affects everyone.”

Authorities say the boys’ mother was arrested but she is recovering in an area hospital. Sheriff Gentry tells CBS 42 he is holding a 2 p.m. Tuesday news conference to give more details about the tragedy.

