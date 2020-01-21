Crime Stoppers, Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office ask for tips in death investigation, missing man case

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for tips related to two ongoing investigations. One case involves a death investigation and another one involves a missing person.



According to Investigator Carl Carpenter with Crimestoppers, authorities believe someone may have information that could help move the two cases forward.

WATCH: Press Conference



One case involves the death investigation of Eric Cates. Authorities say back in 2015, 32-year-old Eric Cates was found burned to death inside a pickup truck behind an abandoned school off Empire Road in Walker County — along with his dog, Gypsy. Hunters who were out in the area discovered the gruesome scene.

The second investigation involves authorities need tips on involves the missing person case of Hayden Mayberry.

Anyone with information about either investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Or Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 205-302-6464.